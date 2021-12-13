NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.32 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

