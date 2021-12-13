Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

