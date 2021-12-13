Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.05

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.05 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 17105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

The stock has a market cap of $273.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

