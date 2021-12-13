Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.05

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.05 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 17105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.
The stock has a market cap of $273.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
