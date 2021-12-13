Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

