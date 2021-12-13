Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO opened at $8.13 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

