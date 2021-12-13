Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $15.18 on Monday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

