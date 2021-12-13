Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:NNY opened at $10.01 on Monday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.