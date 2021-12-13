Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NNY opened at $10.01 on Monday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.