Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

