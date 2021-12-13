Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

