Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NUWE stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

