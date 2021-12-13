nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NVT stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $4,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 121.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 304.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 119,314 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $23,969,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

