Obsidian Energy (OBELF) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Obsidian Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Obsidian Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy Competitors 2139 10709 15453 544 2.50

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.61%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -30.26% -48.84% 5.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.87 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.39

Obsidian Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

