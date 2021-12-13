Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 982,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

