Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 982,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.