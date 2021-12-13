OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 12,215 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 162.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

