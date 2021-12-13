OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.05 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $347.81 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.48 and its 200-day moving average is $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

