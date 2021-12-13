OLD National Bancorp IN Has $873,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

