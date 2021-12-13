OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Accenture by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $379.44 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

