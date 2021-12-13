OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $5,226,000.

BND opened at $85.07 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

