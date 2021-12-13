OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 298 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $152.21 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.