Old West Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 726,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $22.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

