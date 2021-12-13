Olin (NYSE:OLN) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Olin has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

