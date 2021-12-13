Omni 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $36.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00006626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,298 coins and its circulating supply is 562,982 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

