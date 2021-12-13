On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, On the Beach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 450 ($5.97).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £374.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.86).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.