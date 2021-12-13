Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of 663.53 and a beta of 0.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $638,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.