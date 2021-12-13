Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.63. 242,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,323,677. The company has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

