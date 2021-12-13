Osmium Partners, Llc Purchases 7,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $197,289.40.

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 162,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

