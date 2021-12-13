Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

