Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

