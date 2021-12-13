Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

