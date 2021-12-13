Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGTK traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Pacific Green Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

