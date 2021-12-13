Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

PTN stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

