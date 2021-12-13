Palladium Partners LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 242,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 229,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

