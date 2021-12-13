Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.