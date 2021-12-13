Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

