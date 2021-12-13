Pallapay Market Cap Hits $13.46 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $407,505.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 464,514,358 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.