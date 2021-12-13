PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $11.22 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $11.22 or 0.00023854 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $167.43 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006754 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 248,575,004 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

