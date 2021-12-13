Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 9,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $818.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,659 shares of company stock worth $6,545,239. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

