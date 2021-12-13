Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $237.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $194.21 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

