Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 5,254 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $120.21 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.73 and a 12-month high of $123.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

