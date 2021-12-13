Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

