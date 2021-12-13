Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of REV Group worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.