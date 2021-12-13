Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 68.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.