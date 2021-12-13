Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.