Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $727,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,250 shares of company stock worth $139,904,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $257.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

