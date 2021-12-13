Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE J opened at $143.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.