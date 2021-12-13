Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $3,428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.