Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,742,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 265,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PK opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

