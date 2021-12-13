Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.33. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

