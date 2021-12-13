Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.90

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 5103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

