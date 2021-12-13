PAX Gold Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,791.84 or 0.03805128 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $321.71 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006760 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 179,542 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

